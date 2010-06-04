Zombie Post: The Hangover, or Dude, Where's My Friend?

This is the first in a mini-series of posts I started last year but never completed. Zombie Post sounds like a good name, both because I like zombies and because I am pretty much bringing this topic back from the dead.
I saw The Hangover. And I laughed like most people did. Seeing baby Carlos jackin’ it was pretty funny. I’m hoping you’ve seen the movie before you read that last sentence. Watching those guys run all over Las Vegas and get into zany adventures was a decent way to spend an hour-and-a-half.
But once it was over and I walked out of the theater, during that period of quiet reflection while your eyes adjust to the over-bright world outside, the movie didn’t seem quite as brilliant as it did scant moments before. The feeling just wouldn’t leave me, like that crap-cloud that hung around Pig-Pen from Peanuts. I spent several uneasy minutes trying to figure out what happened. Like the way you slowly recognize a friend you haven’t seen for twenty years, it eventually came to me. The Hangover was just another rip-off.
If the similarities don’t immediately strike you, I composed a table highlighting some of the most egregious points:
|Hangover
|Dude
|Wake up with hangovers and no memory of the night before
|Wake up with hangovers and no memory of the night before
|Gotta find their friend
|Gotta find their car
|They retrace their steps from the night before
|They retrace their steps from the night before
|Can’t let their wives find out they lost their friend
|Can’t let their girlfriends find out they lost their presents
|Cleo King plays a cop who lets them get their car out of impound
|Cleo King plays an impound officer who releases their car from impound
|A blond escort moves the story along
|A blond transgendered stripper moves the story along
|They’re harassed by Chinese men
|They’re harassed by Norwegian men
|They mess around with a tiger
|They mess around with an ostrich
|They’re made fun of by a Chinese man
|They’re made fun of by a Chinese restaurant
|Mike Tyson pops up for a cameo
|Andy Dick pops up for a cameo
|They’re bullied by a Chinese gang
|They’re bullied by a gang of jocks
|One character has the surprise ability to count cards
|One character has the surprise ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube
|Some character is randomly reminded of a trivial bit of information from the beginning of the movie that proves pivotal to the plot
|Some character is randomly reminded of a trivial bit of information from the beginning of the movie that proves pivotal to the plot
As you can see, from the basic premise (hungover guys trying to find what they lost) to the casting of Cleo King in almost the same role, The Hangover apes Dude, Where’s My Car at every turn. It’s not really arguable that The Hangover didn’t steal the basic plot. The best you could do is say that it was heavily influenced by Dude, Where’s My Car. You could be so bold as to call it an homage. Or you could be a buzzword-spouting dick and call it a reimagining.
It’s too bad that Dude, Where’s My Car had to have it’s good name shat upon by The Hangover. But it’s even worse that everyone, regrettably even me, handed over their hard-earned scratch to watch the same recycled garbage over again. I like funny movies. I like them more when I haven’t seen THE EXACT SAME DAMN MOVIE BEFORE. The Hangover is to me like those pair of shoes you wear when you step in a steamy dog turd- no matter how much you liked them before, now they’ll always have that stinky brown stigma on them.
While The Hangover was like Dude, Where’s My Car?, you could also say Dude, Where’s my Car is like The Night Before starring Keanu Reeves back in the 80′s. If you have not heard of it, I recommend checking it out.
Certainly, Dude, Where’s My Car didn’t create the genre. Hadn’t heard of The Night Before, but any movie with a pimp named Tito trying to kill Keanu Reeves is worth a look. Thanks for the suggestion.
You should see The Night before, starring Keanu Reeves, if you can find it. http://musingsandvisuals.blogspot.com/2010/12/wait-what-i-have-seen-this-before-kind.html?The Hangover and Dude, Where’ My Car? both ripped it off.
Oops, double posted, sorry!!! Oh and for what it is worth, original or not, at least The Hangover was funny. My gf is going to make me see the sequel when it comes out
Yeah, I’m sure I’ll also being seeing the sequel, at Mrs. Furious’ behest.
Movies get re-hashed so much. Look at all the marvel comics. They all have the same plot. Good fights evil, evil begins to triumph. Hero seen as evil but still defeats the real evil. Still make for great movies.
Good post BTW
Ha! I just happened to be watching “Dude, Where’s My Car?” when I start thinking: “Wow this is a lot like the hangover…”. And then after a little googling I find this post. Good stuff.