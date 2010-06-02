Don’t Call it a Comeback

Well, today marks the one year anniversary since I last posted on the site. You may be wondering what the hell happened to me. I mean, I was pretty reliable for a while, throwing out new posts several times a week, if not every day. You’re thinking maybe I joined a monastery. Maybe I became lost backpacking in the Canadian wilderness. Perhaps I was finally thrown in the clink. Go ahead and get as creative as you want, because the truth won’t be as good as what you can come up with, unless you’re thinking I was just doing the same thing I was doing before, sans updating the website. If that’s the best you can come up with, well that’s just sad. But unfortunately it’s pretty much right on.

I have this problem. I really like movies. Really I do. I love watching them and talking about them and thinking about them and reading about them. You know, I really like them. But I have this problem. For some stupid reason, and I know I should know better, I start looking at the business side of movies and it just sucks all the joy out of movies for me. I’m not sure exactly what it is, but once I start looking into budgets and box office and salaries and whatnot, I start fixating on them and then that’s all I see. Then it’s like the last thing I want to do is watch a movie. It never fails.

So I guess starting last June 3rd, what I really needed to do was figure out how to start enjoying movies again. It wasn’t something I was consciously thinking about, but looking back I think that’s what it was. I didn’t have a plan in mind, but things started to change on or around the afternoon of July 7th, 2009.

Long ago I made this vow to myself, kind of like in Orgazmo when Choda Boy vowed he wouldn’t do Hamster style any more. At some point I decided it just wasn’t important to me to go to a theater to see a movie. Really, I just had no interest. Then on July 7th I went on a bender of sorts. I went to the theater five times in three days. I saw Public Enemies, The Hangover, Year One, Bruno, and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. For me at least, Ice Age was by far the best of those movies. I can’t say I enjoyed the first two Ice Ages all that much, but the third one was gangbusters. It could have had something to do with Buck really reminding me of my ferret, Mugsy. She’s in heaven now, but I swear Buck must’ve been based on her. Had to be.

By the time those three days were up, I was kind of a drooling idiot from spending so much time in a dark room in front of a giant screen, but I think that started to heal some of the damage done by my Box Office Mojo subscription. Further repair was done in September when I rented [REC] and Inside. They were the first foreign movies I’d seen in a while and they were both very satisfying, for what they were. Then I watched Rambo and it’s like the money-centric demon inside me had been exorcised and I could just enjoy watching movies again. I made fun of The International’s name when it was released, but I was able to let it go and enjoy the movie. I didn’t find Adventureland too disagreeable. I even watched The Proposal and didn’t feel compelled to leave the room. I was back.

Now that I’m comfortable with movies again (I mean I sat through New Moon), I figured it’s time I should start writing about them again. Because I love them. I really do. Happy Anniversary.