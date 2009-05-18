Sony Pictures CEO Says Nothing Good Has Come From The Internet

These studio executives, they’ve had a good month. First Fox Sweden’s CEO says ratings promote piracy. Now the CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment says nothing good has come of the Internet.

At a recent panel on the future of filmmaking, CEO Michael Lynton said, “I’m a guy who doesn’t see anything good having come from the Internet. Period.” He further goes on to claim the Internet has “created this notion that anyone can have whatever they want at any given time. It’s as if the stores on Madison Avenue were open 24 hours a day. They feel entitled. They say, ‘Give it to me now,’ and if you don’t give it to them for free, they’ll steal it.” This coming from the former President of AOL International.

Yes, yes, we all know that movie piracy is one of the biggest threats to the survival of planet Earth. Bajillions and cajillions of dollars of revenue are lost every year to the stupid, evil, disrespectful bastards on the Internet. Yeah, we already know about that. I’d imagine if someone in Hollywood took half a second to look away from the mirror they’re staring in, maybe they’d notice that there are other things in the world besides movies. And maybe, juuust maybe, a couple of those things might be beneficial to humanity. Certainly the worldwide dissemination of information and ability to collaborate in disparate locales are beneficial, and I’d imagine Hollywood relies on those two aspects of the Internet every damn day. But those studio execs would rather we go back to newspapers and telegraphs. That would get those pirates but good!

Anne Hathaway was also on the panel, likening blogs to the writing on bathroom walls.

For some reason occasional writer/director/producer Nora Ephron was there as well, echoing Lynton’s sentiments: “We’re in the last days of copyright, if you want to be grim about it… Stop it. I dare you.”

It’s terrible, all the destruction the Internet has wrought. But fret not, we’re the people hellbent on ruining our environment. I’m sure there are plenty of ways we can kill off one piddly little Internet. Obesessing over movie piracy might be a good place to start.